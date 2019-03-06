Obituary
ALLENTOWN — Catherine M. (Steve) Jones, 82, of Allentown, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. She and her husband, Edward T., celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Born in Hanover Green, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Hendricks) Steve. A 1954 graduate of Hanover Township Memorial High School, Catherine was an Air Force veteran and was employed at Bru-Mar Manufacturing as a sewing machine operator.

Survivors: husband; daughter Kathleen A. Hoffert and husband Richard C.; step-grandsons Justin Hoffert and wife Raquel and Brandon Hoffert and girlfriend Lauren Kennedy; sister Christine Kempinski and husband George J., of Nanticoke; and nieces and nephews. Sister Rita Andruskiewiecz preceded her in death.

Services 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Hanover Green Cemetery, 689 Main Rd., Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Times Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
