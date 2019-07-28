TUNKHANNOCK — Catherine M. Mitchell, 81, of Tunkhannock, died Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. Born in Meshoppen on May 29, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen Fallett Mitchell.

Catherine is a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and Keystone Junior College. Catherine received her degree as a medical secretary from Keystone Junior College, and she worked for Dr. Arthur Davenport until he retired. She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Tunkhannock.

She was a devoted follower of the First Friday Vigil held each month at the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary in Pittston, the Blue Army of Fatima and Carmalites. In early years, she enjoyed riding horseback and entered her horse in many horse shows in the area. She exhibited her beautiful chihuahuas at the Bloomsburg Fair Dog Show for well over 50 years. She truly loved them, and they were a very large part of her life.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Joy E. Mitchell.

Surviving are three sisters: Sandra Mitchell, of Tunkhannock, Marlene Kadelock, of Beaumont, and Linda Kellett, of Ocala, Fla.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Father Patrick L. Albert. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Interment will take place at the Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.