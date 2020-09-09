1/
Catherine M. Rilk
ALBRIGHTSVILLE — Catherine M. Rilk, 96, of Albrightsville, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home. She was the loving wife of the late Carl Rilk Sr., who passed in 1979.

Born in Nanticoke, she was one of 11 children to the late Milton and Rose Mae (Dehaven) Kivler.

Catherine raised five children while working for Thatcher Glass Co., in Wharton, N.J., for 30 years. After her retirement, she worked as a nanny until age 85.

She is survived by her sons: Albert B. Rilk, of Port Byron, N.Y.; and John P. Rilk, of North Dakota; and her grandchildren: Harlan J. Fitzherbert, of Albrightsville; Albert Rilk Jr., of Port Byron, N.Y.; and Rebecca Rilk, of Alma, Ga.

In addition to her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her sons: Corporal Harlan C. Rilk, of the United States Marine Corps, who died at 21 in Vietnam serving his country, and Carl J. Rilk, who passed at 16 years of age. She was also preceded in death by her loving daughter, Sharon R. Jennings and her husband, Robert; and daughter-in-law, Rita A. Rilk.

There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
