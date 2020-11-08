DALLAS — Catherine "Cathy" M. Tasco, 72, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly, but surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Catherine was born in Williamsport on July 3, 1948, the daughter of Joseph E. and Lillian E. (Turik) Letteer.

She was raised Catholic and very devout in her beliefs.

She was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School in Williamsport and then proceeded on to Mansfield University where she earned her teaching degree. She taught fifth grade for the Dallas School District.

Cathy was loved and cherished by all who met and knew her. She enjoyed decorating, gardening and working with animals. As all her friends and family knew, she loved her dogs most of all and she would take in animals that needed the most love.

Cathy was a strong, beautiful, caring and stoic woman who will be missed by all she touched.

Surviving are her son and his wife, Alex and Ramah Tasco, of Schwenksville. In addition she is survived by sisters, Janice Letteer, of Harrisburg, and Barbara Wambach, of New York.

A private Funeral Service will be held in her honor in Williamsport with close family and friends, officiated by the Rev. Michael S. McCormick. Following the funeral, a committal service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery.