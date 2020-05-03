Catherine McCabe Wydra
1930 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Catherine (Kitty) McCabe Wydra, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died on May 1, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home from COVID-19. Born Aug. 2, 1930, at the family home in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Francis and Mary Maguire McCabe. Kitty, as she was known since childhood, was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. Kitty was the head chef at McCabe's Barney Inn in Wilkes-Barre for 35 years. She also served as the Register of Vital Records for the PA Department of Health, Wyoming Valley. For many years, Kitty was a devoted caretaker to her sister, Nancy, and her mother. Kitty was well known for her cooking, baking, sewing and gardening skills. She was a creative soul who loved all creatures great and small. Kitty is survived by her sister, Maureen and her brother-in-law Jack Moran, of Wyoming, sisters, Helen Seerey, of Millersville, Md., Sr. Maureen Frances McCabe, RSM, of Dallas, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Brothers, Francis, Joseph, Philip and Maurice McCabe and sisters, Nancy, Sr. Joan, RSM and Alice preceded her in death. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Kitty's life will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Dallas, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave. Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Kitty's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
