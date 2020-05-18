Catherine R. Corby
1948 - 2020
NORTHMORELAND TWP. — Catherine R. Corby, 71, of Northmoreland Township, passed away May 16, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Corby, in 2005. Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy Robbins Crane. Catherine was very active in the Adult Center, Tunkhannock. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr. and wife Mary, Daniel and wife Vicky, and Kevin; daughters, Kimberly and husband Craig and Michelle and husband Stephen; brother, William Crane; sisters, Daisy Thomas and Jeannette Warfle; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with a fourth one due in June. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Vernon and Sherwood Crane; sister, Iris Whitmire; and grandson, Stephen Klinges. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place with interment in Memorial Shrine Cemetery. Those of you who may wish to attend Catherine's funeral service can join the family online for a livestreamed service at noon on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Catherine R. Corby's tribute page. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Times Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
