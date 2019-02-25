WILKES-BARRE — Catherine R. Snyder, 96, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born Jan. 23, 1923, in Plains, a daughter of Lorenzo and Artemisia Filippini. She was a graduate of Plains High School and enjoyed going on shopping trips and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR racing. Catherine also enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church prior to her illness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Snyder; sisters, Lena Ribolini, Rose Snopeck; brothers, Renato and Gino Filippini; and son-in-law, Joseph Gaughan. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Witt for the personal care that he provided and also the staff of Little Flower Manor for the care they provided for Catherine.

Surviving are her children, Eugene Snyder and his wife, Patricia, Carolyn Gaughan, Marlene DeAnthony and her husband, Victor, Bruce Snyder and his wife, Barbara; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Elsie Belmont, Mary Pivelis, Margaret Russo; brother Frank Filippini; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. by the Rev. K. Gene Carroll. Private interment services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to Whiskers World at www.whiskersworld.org. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.