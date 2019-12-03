TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Catherine Ann Skvarla, 70, of Tallahassee, Florida, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.

Catherine was born in Wilkes-Barre, on April 22, 1949, to Earl Lauer and Nancy Gehring Lauer. She was a member of St. Aloysuis for several years before moving out the the area. She worked for many years as a clerk at Turkey Hill. Her life revolved around her family, never missing any of her children's games, plays, concerts or school events. She was always there cheering them on and being so proud. Her grandchildren were her world and she would light up just talking about them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nancy Lauer.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Eric and his wife Kristine Skvarla of Pittsburgh, Jennifer and her husband Preston Daisey of Bishopville, Maryland, Alison and her husband Justin Wetherell of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Amy Roberts and her husband Madison of Tallahassee, Florida, and Brian Skvarla of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren Miles, Joseph, Evan, Gracen, Thomas, Gavin, Zachary, Maria, Haley, Kash and Harper; brothers Earl Lauer (Diane) of Bear Creek, Wayne Lauer (Judy) of Forty Fort and Paul Lauer (Dawn) of Jupiter, Florida.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Aloysius Church, Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Services, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Those who desire may give memorial contributes to , Memphis, Tennessee.