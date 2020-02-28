HANOVER TWP. — Catherine Weidow, 91, of Hanover Township, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late John and Edith (Jenkins) Scully.

She loved going out to dinner with family and friends, especially when it came to going for pizza, which was her favorite.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Siskavitch, Barbara Belcher and Irene "Babe" Mostal and brothers, Thomas and John "Billy" Scully.

Surviving are her son, Raymond Weidow Jr. and his wife, Virginia "Ginny," of Hanover Township, daughter Debbie Singer and her husband, John, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Raymond Weidow III, Debbie McCormick, Katie Hoeffner and Karen O'Hora; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Abigail Weidow, Morgan and Emily McCormick; Cheyenne and Alexander Hoeffner; Ryan, Liam and Noah O'Hora.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Craig C. Gommer officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences at KniffenFuneralHome.com.