Cecelia Oblen Backof
Cecelia Oblen Backof passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Fla., with her children by her side.

Born Dec. 25, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Mary Ellis and Charles Oblen. She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, where she volunteered for many years.

Known as Ceil to her friends and as DeeDee to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren — she was loved and coveted by all. She created life-long memories in all of our hearts. She is reunited with her mother now (who she lost at a very early age) and will continue as a guardian angel to all of us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Walter, of 67 years, her parents, her brothers, Edward and Charles (Tex) and her sister, Marie Oblen Naperkowski.

Surviving is her brother, Joseph Oblen, of Kingston; three children, John and his wife, Deborah, of Lititz and Naples, Fla., Mary Beth and her husband, Richard Bayersdorfer, of Stuart, Fla., and Robert Backof, of Wilkes-Barre; four grandchildren, Bradley (and Ann) Backof, Stephanie (and Patrick) Kinnare, Mike (and Dana) Bayersdorfer and Sarah Bayersdorfer; 12 great-grandchildren — Jack, Desi, and Will Backof, Cecelia and Maximus Backof Kinnare and Padraig, Mena, Bella, Lucia, Stasia, Ambrose, and Fulton Kinnare; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in her memory are suggested to the Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, Fla.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
John, So sorry to read about your Mom. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bruce and Jan Goeringer
Jan Goeringer
