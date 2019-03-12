PLAINS TWP. — Celia Catherine Wincek, 89, of Plains Township, passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, while in the care of the Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Celia was born in Plains Township, on Nov. 20, 1929. She was one of 10 children of the late John and Anna Starczyk Wincek.

She attended local schools in Plains Township and was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, class of 1947.

Celia worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry for Fifi's Fabrics and for Gort's Clothing, and she was a proud life long member of the International Garment Workers Union (ILGWU).

Celia cherished her faith and was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Sabol; Frances Fadelsak; Helen Jesikiewicz; brothers Stanley; Louis; John, Joseph; and Walter.

Celia is survived by her care-giving nieces, Barbara Gubbiotti and her husband, Ben, of Plains; and Carol Simonson and her husband, Mike, of Plains, along with several nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Celia's funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Hudson Road, Plains, with the Rev. John C. Lambert, Pastor. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be used for Bernadine Hall renovations may be sent to Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705.

