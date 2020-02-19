LEHMAN TWP. — Ceri Jo Yankoski Mulligan, 40, of Lehman Township, passed away from a heart-related incident on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Ceri was she daughter of Joseph J. and Kyle V. (Jones) Yankoski of Lehman. She was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School, class of 1997.

Ceri was a kind-hearted soul who believed all people had some good in them. You just had to sometimes look deep. Ceri loved all animals, the outdoors and photography, but most of all she deeply loved her family and close friends.

In addition to her parents Joe and Kyle, Ceri leaves behind her beloved daughters, Ella and Brenna Mulligan, at home; sisters, Amy and Kristie Yankoski, both of Lehman; brother, Joseph Yankoski and his wife, Alissa, of Dallas; three nieces, Kaelyn Adams, Emersyn and Elliott Yankoski; co-parent, Andrew Mulligan, of Jackson Township.

A Celebration of Ceri's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to time of service Saturday morning at the funeral home.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705, in Ceri's memory.

For additional information or to leave Ceri's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.