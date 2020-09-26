1/1
Charles A. Piekanski
Charles A. Piekanski passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre.

Charlie was born in Nanticoke to Theresa Aponick Piekanski and Aloysius Charles Piekanski. He was in the first graduating class of Dallas High School in 1962. After graduating high school, Charlie enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal and Rifle Expert Badge.

When he returned from serving his country, Charlie joined Jack Williams Tire Company. His responsibilities included day and night shift warehouse manager, shipping, receiving, tire adjustments and inventory control. He retired after 40 years. Charlie was a member of American Legion Home Association, Larksville. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf, watching movies and cooking, especially chili, whimpies and SOS. Mostly he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Raymond.

Surviving are his wife, Donna, son, Charlie and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Amelia Sophia and Charles Joseph; sister, Sharon Piekanski Prokopchack and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the VA, Compass Home Health and Rehab and the PAM unit for their compassionate care for Charlie.

Friends may call Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Interment with military honors will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Marine Corps League, 2904 Cross Creek Dr., Cumming, Ga., 30040, www.mclfoundation.org.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.betz-jastremski.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
