PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Charles A. Sharkus, 75, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Charles and Veronica Balita Sharkus. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, and had formerly run his family business, Luzerne Welding until its closing.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Cassandra (Sandy) Sharkus; son, John and his wife, Diane Sharkus; grandsons, Lance and Troy; and sisters, Veronica Smith, Carol Peters and Ruth Wnuk.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.