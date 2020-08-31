1/1
Charles A. Sharkus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Charles A. Sharkus, 75, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Charles and Veronica Balita Sharkus. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, and had formerly run his family business, Luzerne Welding until its closing.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Cassandra (Sandy) Sharkus; son, John and his wife, Diane Sharkus; grandsons, Lance and Troy; and sisters, Veronica Smith, Carol Peters and Ruth Wnuk.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved