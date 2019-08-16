WEST PITTSTON — Charles Alfano, 76, of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston on Aug. 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine Butera Alfano.

He was a graduate of West Pittston High School and Lackawanna Junior College.

Charlie ran J&A Manufacturing Co. in Scranton for 16 years. He currently served as councilman in West Pittston borough.

He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their many activities. His favorite material things were his cars that he always kept meticulous.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Frances Alfano.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Irene Bone Alfano; son Angelo Alfano and his wife, Holly; daughter Joanne Hassay and her husband, James; grandchildren Charlie, Tanner and Madelin, all of West Pittston; aunt Helen Butera; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; friend and Gumba, Mike Fino; his four-legged grandson, Mugsy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Social Concerns Committee of Corpus Christi Parish.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Charlie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.