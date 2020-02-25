WILKES-BARRE — Charles Anthony Loftus, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones and friends at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing in Wilkes-Barre.

Born on May 17, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Charlie was the son of the late Francis and Mary Youngblood Loftus. Married to the former Helene White, the couple would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27, 2020.

Charlie graduated from GAR High School and attended Wilkes University. He started his working career as a breaker boy in the Huber Colliery, followed by jobs at Woodbury Manufacturing and Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. He was a member of the Laborer's Union until his retirement. Charlie served proudly in the U.S. Navy, and he was a veteran of the Korean War assigned to the USS Leyte Aircraft Carrier as an Aviation Electrician's Mate.

Charlie loved all kinds of sports, and he especially enjoyed watching his beloved grandchildren, rarely missing any of their track meets, soccer, volleyball, basketball, or football games. He beamed with pride at even the smallest accomplishments, and he reminded his grandchildren that if God is for us, then who can be against us?

Charlie's artistic ability was envied, he loved animals and absolutely adored babies. His unwavering support and loyalty, as well as his corny grandpa jokes and one-liners are some of the many legacies he leaves to us. Charlie never denied a request for help from family or friend; hence his nickname, Buddy — a friend to all!

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Francis and his wife Dorothy, James, and Donald; his sisters, Elizabeth Loftus, Naomi Loftus, Anna Mae Kendra, Mary Theresa and her husband Thomas Cooper; and his brothers-in-law, Patrick Kerrigan and Charles Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Helene Loftus, of Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Geraldine Rogers and Catherine Kerrigan; children, Linda and her husband Robert Desciak, of Wilkes-Barre, and Mary Ellen and her husband Carl Konetski, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Atty. Jamie (Desciak) and her husband Atty. Michael Zogby, of Morristown, N.J., Dr. Matthew Desciak and his wife, Laura, of Dallas, Dr. Michael Desciak and his wife Sarah, of Pittsburgh, Dr. Dina (Konetski) and her husband Robert Becker, of Philadelphia, Atty. Nicholas Konetski and his wife, Dr. Julie (Willenkin), of Harrisburg; great-grandchildren, Julia and Allison Desciak, Charles, Ellery, and Margot Zogby, and Aurora Konetski.

The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services, Meade Street, and Dr. Patrick Kerrigan for their love and the excellent and compassionate care that Charles received.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph Verespy, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, and from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb.27 at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in Charles name to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Charlie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.