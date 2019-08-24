DALLAS — Charles Arthur Brown passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2019, at The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a brief but difficult fight with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia. He was 81 years old. Prior to the onset of the illness, he lived in Dallas in the home he shared with his wife and raised his four children.

Chuck, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on June 17, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Robert and Hildegard Grover Brown. The love of his life and beloved wife, Nancy Sterling Brown, passed away in September 2016. They were married on Aug. 27, 1960, in Ferndale, Mich., and shared 56 happy years together.

He is survived by his four children, their spouses and 13 grandchildren, who will miss him terribly: C. Michael Brown (Jill), Marci Brown Tregurtha (Ted), Christy Brown Teal (Dave) and Kevin R. Brown (Catherine); grandchildren are Elizabeth, Steven (Meghan) and Eric Brown, Katharine, James, Jack and Andrew Tregurtha, Ashley, Eleanor and Nicholas Teal, and George, Graham and Henry Brown. He is also survived by his brother, James Brown, and sister Barbara Hesteness.

Chuck grew up in Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn, New York, where the Brown family lived with his maternal grandparents, who immigrated from Germany and Hungary in the early 1900s to the United States. His grandparents had an important and lasting impact on him, sharing the stories of their lives in Europe and as immigrants in the United States and their frugal approach to living. These lessons stayed with him all of his life. Chuck was accepted to Cornell University College of Engineering and the Cornell ROTC program in 1955. He was a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity and was on the lightweight varsity crew team. Cornell is also where he met his future wife, Nancy Sterling. After two years in ROTC, he suffered a head injury while on active duty and as a result was released from that program, resulting in a loss of his ROTC scholarship. His parents could not afford the tuition, so he worked many jobs while in school to help pay for his tuition, as well as qualifying for scholarship money so that he could continue his education, completing it on time. He graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. After his graduation, he worked at several manufacturing companies: General Cable, Cleaners Hangers, Metropolitan Wire Corporation and Follett Corporation. In 1989, he then made a lifelong dream come true when he bought his own company, Legion Industries, an innovative manufacturer of food service equipment. He was an entrepreneur and talented inventor at heart, and it was through this ownership that his talents were best applied. One of his proudest inventions was a "skittle," which was a high-performance commercial cooking tool that merged the features of a kettle and a griddle. The U.S. Navy was one of his biggest customers.

Chuck loved his family more than anything and was an active, fun-loving father and husband. In his younger years, he was an avid bike rider, a passion he shared with his son, Mike. In the late '70s and early '80s, he participated in triathlons. When the family moved to Dallas in 1972, he wanted everyone to learn how to ski, including himself. The entire family learned together at Elk Mountain, and although he never had much in the way of skiing style, through his sheer athleticism he became a very capable skier. It was the same with the game of tennis. He taught himself how to play the game and became quite a good tennis player. Great fun family doubles were played in his younger years.

During the 1970s, he spent several years participating in the Susquehanna River Rafting Race, which entailed designing and building the raft with a team and then racing it with that team down the Susquehanna River through Kingston and Wilkes-Barre. It was a fun and spirited community event that he participated in with longtime family friends. It also put his engineering ingenuity to the test and there were many discussions over the dinner table about how to improve upon the previous year's raft.

His ingenuity extended to a lifelong love of airplanes. He spent hours designing and building radio controlled planes. He would never build the standard kit, but would instead modify and add to the designs to achieve his vision. He had a particular love of the P-51 Mustang and a top 10 "bucket list" item for him was an opportunity he had to take, a test flight in a real Mustang during one of the many airshows he attended.

He also loved dogs, owned many over the course of his life and was very proud of his ability to train his dogs. While the family lived in Newark, Delaware, between 1960 and 1972, he bred one of his golden retrievers; she had nine puppies. With four small children in tow, he raised the nine puppies for three months until they were ready to go to their new families. A family experience his kids will never forget.

In his later years, nothing gave him greater pleasure than spending time with his entire family, particularly his grandchildren. During that time, many traditions evolved, from ice cream at Hillside Farms to Go-Cart racing, fireworks, bonfires, golf outings, sky lanterns, shooting off his homemade potato gun and family just spending time together. These events left an enduring tradition that will always be remembered by his 13 grandchildren.

Chuck and Nancy had wonderful friends in the Dallas community, where they lived for 47 years. They cherished their friends, and after Nancy passed in 2016, they were so supportive to Chuck and helped him tremendously. His family is forever grateful for their care and friendship.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, at Irem Temple Country Club for family and friends, followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Charles & Nancy Brown to The George Washington Breast Care Center Patient Assistance Fund, Suite 808, 2300 M St. NW, Washington, DC 20037. Attention: Dr. Christine B. Teal.