BETHLEHEM — Charles Edward Craze, "Charlie" or "Chic," died Nov. 2, 2019, in Bethlehem.

Born Nov. 24, 1940, he was raised in Wilkes-Barre and attended Lehigh University starting in 1960. He played football, winning the 1961 Lambert Cup, and was a member of the "animal house" fraternity Sigma Nu. He served in the Navy on the USS Cascade for two years, peeling potatoes and fixing teletype machines, and then returned to Lehigh, graduating in 1965. He married Susan Schroeder the same year, and they settled in Cleveland, where he worked at Republic Steel while attending law school. After graduating he co-founded a firm specializing in First Amendment law, and over the course of his 30+ year practice, argued cases in all 50 states and in front of the US Supreme Court.

Charlie, Susan, and their daughter, Lizzy, moved to Redwood City, CA in 1989. He joined the Elks Club with the sole intention of playing golf, but within a year and a half became fully involved in the Elks community, and served as Secretary for many years.

Charlie was a big supporter of organ donation, with two of his children having heart transplants at Stanford Hospital in California in the early 1980s. He also donated a kidney to his daughter Lizzy in 1998.

He is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Lizzy; sister Nance; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and out-laws.

He was predeceased by his children Charles Jr (Cheddy), Caitlin, Megan, and Andrew.

A celebration of life will be held at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem in January and another, date TBD, in California.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you register to be an organ donor and send a contribution to Donate Life America.

Always the storyteller, Charlie would frequently say, "This isn't true, but it's close," and we hope this notice meets his standard.