NANTICOKE — Charles D. Dennis III, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 29, 1968, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Charles Dennis, of Hanover Township, and Lois Nickodem, of Delaware. He was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Berlin, Md., and Luzerne County Community College. He also graduated from Misericordia University with a master's degree in information technology. Charles loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed working with computers. He was preceded in death by his brother, David. Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Kimberly McAndrew, with whom he was married 38 years; sons, Gary, of Wilkes-Barre, and Charles IV, of Clarks Summit; daughters, Amy, of Clarks Summit, and Kristen, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Joshua, Jocelyn, Dylan, Liam, Julian, Aurora and Jeffrey; brothers, Brian, of Florida, and Scott, of Delaware; step-mother, Beatrice Dennis, of Hanover Twp., and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Published in Times Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
