WILKES-BARRE — Charles E. Balasavage Jr., 28, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Born Nov. 15, 1990, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Charles E. and Joanne Shanahan Balasavage.

Charlie had a kind and loving soul and truly wanted to help other people.

His maternal grandparents, Joseph and Joan Shanahan, and a niece, Emily Hockenbury, preceded him in death.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his parents; sisters Brandi (Marcy) Balasavage and Allicia (Scott Hockenbury) Balasavage; nephew Drake Hockenbury; paternal grandparents, Charles J. and Mary Balasavage; his Yorkie, Peanut; and aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

Celebration of Charlie's life will be Monday, March 11, 2019, with visitation beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service and time of sharing at 8 p.m. from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to sharing memories and condolences, a revealing tribute to Charlie written by Robert May can be read on our website, www.celebratehislife.com.