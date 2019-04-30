EDWARDSVILLE — Charles E. "Chuck" Dixon, 54, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Merlyn Jon Dixon. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Chuck was the general manager of the Fabrication Shop of Diamond Manufacturing Company for more than 12 years. He was the architect of building Diamond's fabrication division and oversaw its growth into a multi-shift operation with 65 employees. Chuck worked tirelessly and had the respect of all who worked in the company. He was previously employed by Kingston Metal Specialties and Harvey Metal Products.

Surviving is his wife of 24 years, the former Judy Madaj Vida; step-children, Andrea Vida, of Wanamie, Paulette Halford and her husband, James, of Terre Haute, Ind.; sister, Frances Dixon, of Titusville, Fla.; and step-grandchildren, Tyler Vida, of Edwardsville, and Kyle and Blake Halford, of Terre Haute, Ind.

A celebration of Chuck's life is currently being planned by his family and will be announced in an upcoming obituary addition.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

