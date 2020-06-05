Charles E. Miller
NANTICOKE — Charles E. Miller, 84, of East Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Jones Miller. Charles attended GAR High School and served the city of Nanticoke as a fire fighter for many years, and was a faithful member of the Nebo-Baptist Church of Nanticoke.

He was preceded in death by grandson Justin Pehala, sister Margaret Gryskiewicz and brother Durwood. Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Jane Marshall, daughter, Susan Pahala and husband, Paul, son, Charles Jr. (Chip) and wife, Michelle, grandchildren, Crystal Lore and Kasey Miller, and great-grandchild, Tori Pehala.

Private funeral services will be from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
