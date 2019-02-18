WEST PITTSTON — Charles E. Rome, 84, formerly of West Pittston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Exeter, son of the late Samuel and Josephine Rome.

He was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.

Beansie, as his high school friends would call him, was a 1952 graduate of Exeter High School. He was a three-sport athlete and a member of numerous championship teams with his classmates.

He attended the University of Scranton for two years and was a member of the men's basketball team. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country for two years being stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., and Munich, Germany.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Confair's Beverage Company for 35 years. He, along with the Galli Brothers, operated the 7-UP distributorship in Exeter that serviced all of Luzerne County.

He served as a coach for the West Pittston Little League, a member of the Wyoming Area Booster Club and The Exeter Gents Club.

Charles was a loyal supporter of all Wyoming Area sporting events for decades. He enjoyed attending Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey games and Penn State football games with his family.

During his last years, his biggest smiles came when his grandchildren, C.J. and Olivia, would visit and tell him about their scholastic and sporting events they were involved in. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Sara Ferraro Rome.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Switzer, and her husband, Richard, of Exeter; son, Charles and his wife, Tina Tosi Rome, of Exeter; grandchildren C. J. and Olivia Rome; sister, Virginia (Jean) Rome Zwirek and her husband, John, of Wyoming; sister-in-law, Connie Ferraro Diez and her husband, Stanwood, of Troutville, Va.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Bruno and his staff for their outstanding care throughout the years.

Charles's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Cheryl Scalzo and the staff, nurses, and aides of Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter, for the excellent care and compassion shown to Charles and his family over the past few years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Thursday morning. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Relatives and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

Online condolences may be made at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.