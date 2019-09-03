HUNLOCK CREEK — Charles Evarts, 73, formerly of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

He is survived by sisters, June Farver and her husband, Alton, of Stillwater, Gladys Higgins and her husband, David, of Noxen, and Sarah Lookabaugh and her husband, Ray, of Berwick; and brother Martin Evarts and his wife, Ruth, of Hunlock Creek.

Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leon and Clara Evarts, and brother Paul Evarts.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mr. and Mrs. David Higgins' Home, 62 Tulip Road, Noxen, PA 18636, with the Rev. Jack Rehill officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at their home.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and River Run for all their care.

