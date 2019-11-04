SLOCUM TWP. — Charles F. Jones, 89, of Slocum Township, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.

How many people are fortunate enough to live their entire life in the house where they were born in and now died in? Born Sept. 3, 1930, Charles was the youngest of nine children of the late Charles F. and Ethel A. (Myers) Jones.

He married Loretta Santucci on Nov. 24, 1956, and together raised their family on the family farm. He was employed early in life by NEBA (Northeast Breeders Association) and later for USDA as a federal food inspector for the Northeast Pennsylvania Region, retiring after over 30 years of service.

He belonged to Faith United Methodist Church his entire life and was a member of the church bowling team. He was also very active and took great pride in the care and operation of the Slocum Cemetery until recent years; Charles enjoyed flying and was a pilot and owned a Piper Cub with his late brother, Robert.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Marjorie Harrington, Marion Shelhamer, Shirley Shelhamer and Dorothy Arnold; and brothers, Walter and Robert Jones.

Surviving are his wife, Loretta, with whom he shared nearly 63 years of marriage; three children, Marie (Jones) Baratta and husband, David Baratta, Roy Jones and Kay (Jones) Daniel and husband, Sam Daniel, all of Slocum; grandchildren, Steven, Daniel and Aaron Baratta and Samuel and Kyra Daniel; sisters, Mildred Marchetti and Dolores Rinehimer, as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Pastor Scott Miller of Faith United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Slocum Cemetery. A viewing and period of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mr. Jones' memory to the Slocum Ambulance Association, or to Slocum Fire Company, 1923 Slocum Road, Wapwallopen, PA 18660.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit the funeral home website www.dinellifuneralhome.com.