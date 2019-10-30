Times Leader Obituaries
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Charles Morrissey
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Charles F. Morrissey Sr.


1933 - 2019
Charles F. Morrissey Sr. Obituary

ASHLEY — Charles F. Morrissey Sr., commonly referred to as "The Ole Man," 86, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing.

Born on Dec. 19, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Theodore Morrissey and Mary (Walsh) Morrissey. He was a graduate of Newport Township High School. Following high school, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed overseas in LaRochelle, France, for the first three years of his marriage. After his service, he became a welder and was employed by the Jersey Central Railroad and then Muskins Pools.

He adored his wife, Dorothy, and his beloved dog, "Hobo," whom he is reunited with. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, boxing, walking, working on cars and loved spending time at Alden Mountain.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Morrissey; and his brother, Ed Morrissey.

He is survived by sons Charles F. Morrissey Jr., of Luzerne, James Morrissey, of California, Michael Morrissey, of Hanover Township, and Steven Morrissey, of Parsons; grandchildren Christopher, Stephen, Nicholas, C.J., Brittany and Michael; and great-grandchildren Olivie Marie, Anna, Ella Grace and Quinn. He is also survived by his siblings, Teddy Morrissey, John Morrissey, Maura Sweeney and Theresa Morrissey.

Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
