SWOYERSVILLE — Charles "Charley" F. Smith, 92, of Swoyersville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 years, Catherine (Kay), and family. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Stefanick) Smith.

Always the patriot and at age 17 following his graduation from Swoyersville High School, Charley enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served two tours of duty, the first for four years at Camp Lejeune, Quantico, Camp Pendleton, and eventually, in the Pacific Ocean Theater from Pearl Harbor to Guam. He reenlisted for one year prior to the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Following his military career, Charley worked in the mining industry while attending classes at Penn State University. For the majority of his professional career, he was employed within the engineering field as a draftsman/designer with several companies, including Armitage, IBM, General Electric and Bethlehem Steel. More recently, he joined his wife as co-owner of Kay's T-Tags, a state-certified agency for notary work and title transfers.

A man of many talents, interests and hobbies, Charley was a gifted musician, played numerous instruments and enjoyed entertaining at various nursing homes and church bazaars. He was an avid auto mechanic, spending hours remodeling/repairing cars and managing a small used car dealership. After work and on weekends over the course of two years, he designed and constructed his family home, independently completing all plumbing, electrical, roofing, drywall and carpentry work.

Deeply religious and always interested in caring for others in need, Charley was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Holy Trinity) Parish in Swoyersville. For many years, he volunteered at the Kirby Center and was a member of the Dallas American Legion, Post 672, and the Veterans of Foreign War.

Charley's love of family was unconditional and unsurpassed. He cherished all family gatherings and events, and especially enjoyed dancing with his favorite partner, Kay. Charley was a faithful fan and attended all athletic activities of his grandchildren — in particular, the many golf tournaments and baseball games in which his grandsons participated.

Preceding Charley in death were his older sisters, Evelyn and Catherine.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine; three daughters, Dr. Deborah Mileski and husband James, of Hanover Township, Dr. Sharon Hudacek and husband Stephen, of Moosic, and Kimberly Proctor and husband Mark, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; grandchildren Brynn and husband Brian Lewis, of Arlington, Va., Matthew and wife Dr. Kelsey Mileski, Stephen Hudacek and wife Maria, of Harveys Lake, Charles and wife Dr. Jaclyn Hudacek, of Moosic, and Josh, Paige and Tate Prucha; and great-grandchildren Miles, Charley Grace, Reese and Madeline Elizabeth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville. Funeral services are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Charley's family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to his personal care staff, Belinda, Dot and Judy, for their countless hours of comforting assistance and support, as well as to the dedicated and professional agency staff at Erwine Home Health and Hospice, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Visiting Angels.

Memorial donations may be made to Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank Senior Food Program, 185 Research Drive, Pittston, PA 18640; or Catherine McAuley, 101 Church St., Plymouth, PA 18651.

For additional information or to leave Charley's family a message of condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.