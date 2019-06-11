PITTSTON — Charles Falcone Sr., 94, of Juno Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 3, 1925, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Calogera (Carrie) Zanta Falcone.

Charles is survived by his wife, Irene (Swartz) Falcone; and his children, Carrie Brogna and husband William, Eleanor Aquilina and husband Charles, of Jupiter, Fla., and Charles Jr. and wife Sarah, of Dallas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William Brogna Jr., of Jupiter, Fla., Maria Brogna, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dominic Aquilina and wife Elizabeth, of Charlotte, N.C., Jessie Aquilina and husband Mark Leyden, of Winter Springs, Fla., Mitch Aquilina and fiancée Kayla Curran, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lena Falcone and Sophia Falcone, of Dallas.

He is also survived by his brother, Carmen and his wife Eva Mae; and sisters-in-law Sandra Falcone, Beverly Falcone and Barbara Falcone; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Falcone and Tina Falcone Viola; brothers Samuel, Raymond, Leonard and Angelo; sister-in-law Yolanda; and brother-in-law Michael Viola and wife Rosalie Viola.

Before retiring, he, along with his brothers, owned and operated Falcone Beverage Co., Pittston. For many years, he enjoyed spending summers at his home in Dallas and winters at his residence in Juno Beach. Charles and Irene would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 28.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Therese's Church, Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the service. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home, 251 William St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles's name to .

To leave an online condolence, visit Charles's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.