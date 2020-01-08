LAKE TWP. — Charles J. Balavage, 70 of Lake Township, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Julian and Elizabeth Stefanowicz Balavage.

Charles graduated from Lake-Lehman high school in 1967. He served for six years in the U.S. Navy and spent 32 years employed as a union electrician, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Among other things he served as Lake Township supervisor for 12 years and was on the Lake-Lehman School Board for nine years.

Charlie was appreciated for speaking his mind and for his quick and witty humor. He was a great friend to many in the area and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He adored his pets and enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Balavage.

Charles is survived by his brother, John Balavage and his wife Susan; nieces Sharon Pliske, Sara Balavage, Jennifer Shook; nephews Allen Balavage and Andy Balavage.; aunts Mary Louise Stefanowicz, Bertha Stefanowicz; close friends Kenneth Scavone and his wife Rebecca; and numerous cousins.

At Charles' requests there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.