ELYSBURG — Charles J. Lucas III, 78, of 376 W. Center St., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, Jan. 23, 1941, the son of the late Charles J. Lucas Jr. and Virginia M. (Olshefski) Lucas.

Charles was born and raised in Kulpmont as later resided in Mount Carmel from 1961 to 2004. In 2004 he moved to his residence in Elysburg.

He attended St. Casimir's Grade School in Kulpmont and was a 1958 graduate of Kulpmont High School. He furthered his education at Temple University and Eckles School of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, graduating with the class of 1961.

Charles worked by his grandfather and parents' side from an early age before becoming the owner, operator, supervisor, and president of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. of Mount Carmel and Kulpmont, where he worked until retirement in 2003.

On Aug. 6, 1960, in St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel, he was married by Father Fredrick Farace to Sandra M. Strike.

Charles was a former member of the Mother of Consolation Church, now known as Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel Sons of Poland, Kulpmont Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Jan Sobieski Club, Elysburg Valley Rod and Gun Club, life member of the Central PA Funeral Directors Association, the PA Funeral Directors Association, and the National Funeral Directors Association.

As a young man he enjoyed racing go carts throughout Pennsylvania and on the East Coast. He achieved Scouting's highest award, the Order of the Arrow, while in the boy scouts.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania as well as throughout North America. He cherished his time spent at his hunting camp in Clinton County. He was an avid Green Bay Packers football fan and enjoyed Formula One racing.

He loved the outdoors and going on Sunday picnics, picking mushrooms, and canoeing with his wife, Sandy.

Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra M. (Strike) Lucas; a daughter, Christina A. Lucas-Staszak and her husband, Leonard, and their daughter, Olivia, of Newtown; a son, Charles J. Lucas IV and his wife, Pam and their children, Nigel, Amara, Kiara and Brandon, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Shelley M. Lucas, of Elysburg; a son, Dr. Bryce Christopher Lucas, of Elysburg; his beloved Australian shepard, Gabriel; a sister-in-law, Elaine (Strike) Kuzo and her husband, Jack, of DenMar Gardens; brother-in-law, Barry Strike, of Mount Carmel; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Albert and Marie Strike; nephew, Jeffrey Karpinsky; great-nephew, Jeff Aaron Karpinsky; and three dog companions, Bronson, Luke, and Nicholas.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with Vigil Prayers at 8 p.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Transferal Prayers at 10 a.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., Mount Carmel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to the ASPCA at 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.