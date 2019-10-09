FORTY FORT — Charles J. Montante, DDS, 88, of Forty Fort, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Pittston, the son of the late Joseph and Teresa Montante.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. Following high school, he graduated with an undergraduate and dental degree from the University of Buffalo, New York.

Charles then served from 1957 to 1960 in the U.S. Air Force (Maguire Air Force Base). He opened a dental practice in Wyoming in 1960. Charles served as past president of the Luzerne County Dental Society in 1968. He retired from dental practice in 2005. He also served as adjunct faculty in the Dental Hygiene Clinic at LCCC.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his former wife and dear friend, Marie Trottini Montante.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette (Daugert) Montante; sons Joseph and his wife, Annette, of Abington, and daughter Genevieve, and Larry and his wife, Karen, of Mountain Top, and daughters Julia, Livia and stepdaughters, Madison and Makenzie Maguire. Surviving brothers are Peter and wife Janice, of Wallingford, Conn., and Angelo and his wife, Anita, of West Pittston; as well as nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John Sempa officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Family and friends are asked to call from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time Saturday at the church.

A marathon runner and dog lover, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or Blue Chip Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.