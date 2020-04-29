WILKES-BARRE — Charles J. Norton, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully passed away April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Kim Norton; son, Jared Davis, eligible bachelor; daughter, Jodie Norton and her companion, Chris Robinson; grandson, Aiden; mother, Angeline Norton; sisters, Michelle Kunkle and husband, John Kunkle, Lisa Natishan and companion, Mike Clarke; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

Charlie had a passion for hunting and fishing. He probably spent more time sleeping in a tree stand than at home in his own bed. He also enjoyed the art of photography, which he shared with his daughter. He always disliked sports, other than hunting (the only real sport), until later in life when he and his son would bond over Steelers football games.

He believed in being a hard worker and always took pride in his work. He had one of the strongest work ethics of anyone around, it was tremendous. He worked for Volunteers of America and considered it more like a home away from home rather than a job.

Charlie was very proud of his kids and loved his family very much. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and son anyone could ask for. His family and friends will miss him bigly.

