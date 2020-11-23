1/1
Charles J. Schilling
WILKES-BARRE — Charles J. Schilling, 95, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 23, 2020, at Fairfax Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Fairfax, Va.

Charles was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Peter and Dorothy Runski Schilling. He attended St. Nicholas High School. Charles was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II in the European Theater. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a printer by Wilkes-Barre Publishing Company/Times Leader.

Charles was a member of St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Yolanda Burginia Schilling, and by his brother, William Schilling.

Surviving are his son, Captain Charles L. Schilling, U.S. Navy (retired) and his wife, Jane Schilling, of Virginia; grandchildren Lee and Elizabeth Schilling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Charles' obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
