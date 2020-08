AVOCA — Charles "Chuck" J. Thomas, 64, of Avoca, died Aug. 19, 2020. Charlie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teddie (Yuhas) Thomas. A memorial service will be held 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday. If attending services, please be mindful that masks and physical distancing are required at all times.