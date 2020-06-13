WILKES-BARRE — On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Charles L. Perez Jr. (Chuck) suffered a fatal stroke and was called home to our Heavenly Father. Charles was the beloved and only son of both of his surviving parents, Charles L. and Mary Lou Perez.

Charles was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 16, 1964. He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Charles was employed by Motor World for many years and most recently worked for Latona Trucking.

Charles had a devilish and well-developed sense of humor, coupled with an infectious laugh, and he loved to have a good laugh. These attributes will be missed most by all those who knew and loved him. Charles also had a penchant for flying remote control planes and was a member of the RC Flyers. His friends will tell you that he would do anything for anyone, that he would remove the shirt from his back if you needed it.

Charles was preceded in death by the pride and joy of his life, his son, Charles L. Perez III.

In addition to his parents, Charles is survived by his wife, Margie Lexie Perez, and they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May; his sister Mary Lou Perez-Zerfoss and her husband, Frank Zerfoss; adored and beloved grandson, Colby Perez; niece and God-daughter, Jocelyn Zerfoss; cousin and "second sister" Cathy Naessig; step-children, Janelle Sienkiewicz, Tyler Stobodzian, and Jillian Stobodzian; aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a trust fund that was established for Colby Perez, when his daddy passed away. Please make checks payable to Mary Lou Zerfoss, trust administrator, and send to 9 S. Welles St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., in Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be private.

"God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference."

Memories and condolences may be share with Charles' family at www.celebratehislife.com.