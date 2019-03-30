KINGSTON — Charles Lewis Ash, 79, of Kingston, passed peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, while in the care of the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.

Charles was born March 7, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre. He was son to the late William Doran Ash and Ethel Dorothy Lewis Ash.

Charles attended local schools and was a graduate of the Kingston High School, Class of 1958.

He then joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War on an aircraft carrier.

Charles returned home and began working. He was a third generation of plumbers and he served the area for 40 years.

On Sept. 11, 1965, Charles married Jean Marie Hopper and they settled in the Kingston area. Together they raised their children.

Charles enjoyed to go fishing and was a fan of the Penn State wrestling and football programs. He loved to spend time with family and friends and going out to share a meal. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, William Ash.

Surviving Mr. Ash is his loving wife of 53 years, Jean, at home; son Jim and his wife, Ann, of N.J.; daughters Denise Ash and her partner, Wanda Kirtley, of Kingston, and Sharon and Richard Appling, of Fla.; grandchildren James Appling and his wife, Cynara, Tim Appling and his wife, Whitney, Kyle Ford, of Kingston, and Alyssa Ford, of Georgia; great-grandchildren Makayla, Coty and Ella Appling; sister Elizabeth Sanford and husband Ken, and niece Katherine Sanford, all of Maryland.

Charles' funeral arrangements will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., Plymouth.