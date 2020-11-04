Charles Merithew Evans, age 88, died on Oct. 29, 2020.

Raised in Forty Fort, Charles lived in Pitman, N.J., for many years. He formerly lived in Florida, South Carolina and Delaware. Charles worked as a Claims Adjuster for Selective Risk Insurance Company from 1963 to 1975. Charles was a member of the Moose Lodge #5321 in Surfside Beach, S.C. He coached the Newkirk in Pitman Junior Baseball League.

Survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Ann (nee Bullock), daughters, Debra (Paul) Godman, Janice (Robert) Wadsworth, Sandra (Jack) Lescure, brother, John M. (Helen) Evans, sister, Alma (Douglas) Paff, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services and interment in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, will be private.

Those desiring may make a contribution to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, N.J., 08096.

