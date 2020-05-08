GLEN LYON — Charles "Chuck" Molecavage, age 68, of Glen Lyon, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born in Kingston, on June 19, 1951, the son of the late Charles J. and Irene (Pembelton) Molecavage. Charles spent his life serving the community of Newport Township. He was a longtime member of the Newport Township Lions Club and also volunteered for many years in the Newport Township Little League, as a coach and officer. A well-known member of the community, Chuck was loved and he was a friend to everyone. His great pleasure in life was fishing and hunting with his son and grandson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Preceding him in death were brothers, Thomas and Jimmy Molecavage. Surviving are his wife, the former Eileen (Cooney) Molecavage, at home; they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 17, 2020; daughter, Francine Molecavage, son, Charles Molecavage and his wife, Sharon, five grandchildren, Charles Molecavage, Mark Walters, Monique and Donald Walker, Makayla Gamble, great-granddaughter, Serenity Hunter, sisters, Antoinette Frazier, Donna Bly and husband, Michael, Sandra Kocher and husband, Gary, brothers, John and David Molecavage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the near future, with service date and times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Newport Twp. Lions Club C/O Don Reese, Pres., 4 Hemlock St., Nanticoke, 18634. Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon, 18706.



