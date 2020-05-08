Charles "Chuck" Molecavage
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLEN LYON — Charles "Chuck" Molecavage, age 68, of Glen Lyon, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born in Kingston, on June 19, 1951, the son of the late Charles J. and Irene (Pembelton) Molecavage. Charles spent his life serving the community of Newport Township. He was a longtime member of the Newport Township Lions Club and also volunteered for many years in the Newport Township Little League, as a coach and officer. A well-known member of the community, Chuck was loved and he was a friend to everyone. His great pleasure in life was fishing and hunting with his son and grandson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Preceding him in death were brothers, Thomas and Jimmy Molecavage. Surviving are his wife, the former Eileen (Cooney) Molecavage, at home; they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 17, 2020; daughter, Francine Molecavage, son, Charles Molecavage and his wife, Sharon, five grandchildren, Charles Molecavage, Mark Walters, Monique and Donald Walker, Makayla Gamble, great-granddaughter, Serenity Hunter, sisters, Antoinette Frazier, Donna Bly and husband, Michael, Sandra Kocher and husband, Gary, brothers, John and David Molecavage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the near future, with service date and times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Newport Twp. Lions Club C/O Don Reese, Pres., 4 Hemlock St., Nanticoke, 18634. Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon, 18706.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
211 W Main St
Glen Lyon, PA 18617
(570) 736-6218
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
Eileen i am sorry to learn the passing of your Husband you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers may he rest in peace and God Bless.
jeff klus
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy.
Fred Pierantoni III
May 9, 2020
I will miss seeing him in his Fords. Hed ALWAYS stop to talk to me. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Hell definitely be missed.
Jeffrey Mierzwa
Friend
May 9, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Sandra Kijek
May 9, 2020
Uncle Chuck was a wonderful man. Kind, honest and funny. His love for everyone will be missed.
Rebecca
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved