PITTSTON — Charles S. Landis, 96, of Pittston, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. His wife, Nancy Messina Landis, predeceased him on Nov. 22, 2012.

Born in Hazleton, Charles was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Hohmann) Landis. He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and attended Penn State University on the GI Bill.

He was an U.S. Army veteran, having served during WWII in the European campaign. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Litton Industries, Monroe Business Machines and Stan-Tone Engineering Supply.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and previously served as Director of Ushers at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.

Charles, "Dad," "Pappap" was a cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose greatest joy and comfort was with his loving family.

"Charlie" will be remembered as a kind and friendly soul, often enjoying light banter with friends who knew him as "a true gentle man."

He is survived by his sons, Michael and wife, Cathy, of Sarasota, Fla.; Charles (Skip) and wife, Kelly, of Gresham, Ore.; daughters, Maria Dorton and husband, Keith, of Falls; Catherine Durkin and husband, Joseph, of Lake Mary, Fla.; grandchildren, Meghan (Landis) Brummund, Michael Landis, Robert Durkin, Rachel (Durkin) Stahl, Cathleen (Durkin) Ponce, Amanda Pace, Annie Williams, and Steve Veremeychik; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sister Sarah Landis, IHM, on Jan. 17, 2019, great-grandchild, Matthew Waldron Stahl, on Oct. 29, 2012, brothers, Robert and John Paul, and a sister, Mary.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. (Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place with masks and social distancing required.)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Care and Concern Ministry, St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640, or Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith). To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.