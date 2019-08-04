MOUNTAIN TOP — Charles W. Johns Jr., 81, of Mountain Top, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Edith Jane (Williams) Johns Sr. Charles served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired from active duty as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer. Prior to retiring Charles owned and operated the Wilkes-Barre Spring Company. He was also a volunteer at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton and a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his wife, Judith Johns, in 2017, and his sister, Nancy Jescavage.

Surviving are his children: Paul Johns, Tyler Johns and Pamela Sampolski and husband Dennis, all of Mountain Top; sisters, Carol Danko and husband John, and Helen Johns, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Julie, Brandon, Morgan and Kyle; and great-grandchildren, David, Lilly Mae and Charles.

Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening from the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.