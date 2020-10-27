PITTSTON — Charlotte Amelia (Aquilina) Be, 92, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Born March 26, 1928, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Michael & Pauline (Rizzo) Aquilina.

Charlotte was a graduate of Pittston H.S.

Surviving are her three children, Rachelle and husband, Paul Pryor, of Dallas Township, Leonard and wife, Janet Be, of Pittston Township, Paula and husband, Paul Glogowski, of Falls, grandchildren, Allison, Kelly, Patrick, Jillian, Jessica, Jesse, Christine, Matthew and Steven, and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, Claire, Jarod, Gloria, Billy, Kaelyn, Owen and Brandon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Peter Anthony Be, (2001), along with 10 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Village and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for the kindness care and compassion showed to Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

At Charlotte's request, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Charlotte's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

C.B. Out.