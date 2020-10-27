1/
Charlotte Amelia (Aquilina) Be
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Charlotte Amelia (Aquilina) Be, 92, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Born March 26, 1928, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Michael & Pauline (Rizzo) Aquilina.

Charlotte was a graduate of Pittston H.S.

Surviving are her three children, Rachelle and husband, Paul Pryor, of Dallas Township, Leonard and wife, Janet Be, of Pittston Township, Paula and husband, Paul Glogowski, of Falls, grandchildren, Allison, Kelly, Patrick, Jillian, Jessica, Jesse, Christine, Matthew and Steven, and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, Claire, Jarod, Gloria, Billy, Kaelyn, Owen and Brandon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Peter Anthony Be, (2001), along with 10 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Village and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for the kindness care and compassion showed to Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

At Charlotte's request, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Charlotte's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

C.B. Out.


Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved