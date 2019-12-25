Charlotte Annette

Guest Book
Service Information
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA
18419
(570)-945-5646
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eatonville United Methodist Church
44 Church Road
Tunkhannock, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Eatonville United Methodist Church
44 Church Road
Tunkhannock, PA
Obituary
TUNKHANNOCK — Charlotte Annette Montross Hadsall, 101, of Tunkhannock passed away at The Gardens of Tunkhannock on Dec. 24, 2019.

She was born in Tunkhannock on Oct. 1, 1918, and she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Foster Sands. Charlotte was married to the late Emerson Montross and Glenn Hadsall.

Charlotte was a graduate of the Tunkhannock High School and was the first Wyoming County woman to be elected as a county commissioner. She was a member of the Eastern Star and she was a member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Charlotte is preceded in death by a daughter Lucy Montross; and brothers Clifford Sands, Alfie Sands, Howard Sands Jr. and Walter Miner.

She is survived by daughter Sandra Faux; son Howard "Chris" Montross and wife Susan; and a sister Dorothy Mickley, all of Tunkhannock; grandchildren William Faux and wife Christine, Lori Bennett and husband David, Shane Montross and wife Rebecca and Cody Faux, all of Tunkhannock; also many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at from the Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, with Pastor Robin Fillmore officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church. For online condolence or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
