KINGSTON — Charlotte B. (Brody) Lyons, 82, of Kingston, died Nov. 25, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Mr. Michael C. Lyons. Due to the ongoing health crisis, funeral services for Mrs. Lyons will be held privately at the convenience of her family. The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., of Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for Mrs. Lyons and her family at this time.