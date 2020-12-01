Charlotte Irene "Dolly" Nyzio, age 90, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Trumbull, Conn.

Dolly was born in Dupont on April 20, 1930, to the late Catherine (Victor) and Martin Kuna. She loved her parents and siblings dearly. She graduated from Dupont High School in 1947. She had many memories growing up in her small town and was able to continue visiting her Pennsylvania home until the past year when health issues prevented her from making the trip.

She moved to Southern Connecticut when she married Daniel F. Nyzio Sr. From a young age, she picked and sold blueberries to help support the family, and later in life she worked at Fort Knox in Kentucky, Remington Arms, Country Home Bakery, Butanowicz Catering, and kept house for several families. She cherished the Polish traditions of her family, and was a gifted cook and baker; anyone who sampled her pierogi, gołumbki, ravioli or rum cake can attest to that.

Dolly was a very charitable woman and devoted her life to the Blessed Mother; she was a member of Our Lady's Blue Army. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Dupont, where she was in the choir and Altar & Rosary Society. When she moved to Connecticut, she joined St. Michael the Archangel church in Bridgeport, and then St. Michael the Archangel church in Derby.

She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Marysia (Jay), Juzi (Joe) and Danusz (Jessie), her three grandchildren, Lukasz, Nicole and Daniel III, numerous nieces and nephews, her beloved friend, Helen Kotulich and special sister-in-law, Julia Kalafut. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her parents, an infant daughter, Katherine, her brothers, John and Martin Kuna and her sisters, Josephine Bryk, Mary Ozark and Sally Tomaszewski.

Due to the concerns at this time regarding social gatherings, there will only be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Dupont at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home in Trumbull, Conn., and Kiesinger Funeral Home in Duryea.

Dolly never hesitated to help anyone in need, so in that spirit we ask that if you are so moved, please do something nice for someone in her honor. She would have loved that.

