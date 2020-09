NANTICOKE — Charlotte Kania Chickson, 89, of Nanticoke, died Sept. 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Viewing and visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.