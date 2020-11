HUNLOCK CREEK — Charlotte Y. Nociasta, 85, of Hunlock Creek, died Nov. 27, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.