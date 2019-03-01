WILKES-BARRE — Cheri Ann Kundratic, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, daughter of Andrew and Margaret Watkins Kundratic (deceased), passed away in Dover, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Cheri was born Dec. 10, 1959, on Andrews Air Force Base in Prince, George's County, Md. Cheri is a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1979. Cheri enjoyed crocheting beautiful afghans for friends and family, vacationing in Florida with her father and uncle, playing with her dog Dusty, listening to Elvis Presley music and watching as many movies as she possibly could. She was thoughtful and kind, never forgetting a loved one's birthday, anniversary or special life event.

She is survived by her father, Andrew Kundratic, of Wilkes-Barre; her brothers, Andrew George Kundratic, of Mountain Top, and Kevin William Kundratic, of Hanover Township; her nieces, Brittany Kundratic Horvath, of Bound Brook, N.J., and Julia Margaret Kundratic, of Washington, D.C.; as well as aunt and uncles, Thaddeus and Pauline Sapek, of Franklin, N.J., Marion Malinski, of Shrewsbury, William Kundratic, of Jenkins Township, Hannah (Jane) Peck, of Hanover Township, and William Watkins, of Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Ann Watkins Kundratic; paternal grandparents, Andrew Kundratic and Julia Broda Kundratic; her maternal grandparents, George Watkins and Myrtle Preston Watkins; aunts and uncles, Harold Reese, Lucy Watkins, Marie and Edward Ruzanski, Daniel Peck, Louis and Josephine Giza and Frank Malinski; and sister-in-law, Genna Koval Kundratic.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, South River Street. Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to all of Cheri's many friends and family for their kind and loving devotion throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Genna M. Kundratic Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Please forward donations to 257 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Township, PA 18706.