JENKINS TWP. — Cheryl A. Kasisky, 68, of Jenkins Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

She joins her beloved husband, Andrew "Sonny" P. Kasisky, Sr., who passed away Oct. 19, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and Mary Anne Noonan Hughes.

She was a graduate of Ashley Sugar Notch High School. She was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Cheryl was rich in faith and a member of the First Baptist Church, Pittston.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Please be aware that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with masks required, social distancing and 25 people in the facility at a time.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.