Cheryl A. Kasisky
JENKINS TWP. — Cheryl A. Kasisky, 68, of Jenkins Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

She joins her beloved husband, Andrew "Sonny" P. Kasisky, Sr., who passed away Oct. 19, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and Mary Anne Noonan Hughes.

She was a graduate of Ashley Sugar Notch High School. She was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Cheryl was rich in faith and a member of the First Baptist Church, Pittston.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Please be aware that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with masks required, social distancing and 25 people in the facility at a time.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Melissa Hughes
Family
August 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
She will be truely missed.
Jason Stout and family
Family
August 16, 2020
In so sorry for your loss she was so sweet I just talked to her a few months ago it was great hearing her voice and to talk about old times she loved her granddaughter she couldn’t stop talking about her and how much she loved her she was very special God Bless!
Paulette
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Cheryl.We graduated from high school together..ASN class of 1970. We both played the clarinet in the band and sang in the choir. Cheryl was quiet...(until you got her laughing), a very nice person.I haven't seen her in many years...but I have happy memories of her from school. May she rest in peace.
Linda (Balakier) Helfrick
