WILKES-BARRE — Cheryl Ann Remakus, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her children and family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 27, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Maureen Kofchak Mago. She was raised and grew up in Georgetown. Cheryl loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Our mother was the strongest woman we have ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. She was one who never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She was a fierce mama bear and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maureen Kofchak Mago; grandmother and grandfather, Dorothy and Anthony Glofka.

She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Remakus and husband Ron, of Hanover Township; daughter Crystal Remakus and fiancé Larry, of Wilkes-Barre; son J.J. Remakus, of Wilkes-Barre; daughter Amber Matinas; and daughter Autumn Matinas, of Wilkes-Barre; brother Stephen Kofchak and wife Diane; brother Joseph Kofchak; sister Lynda Zarola and husband Tony; brother Henry Mago and wife Tammy; brother Allan Mago; sister Julie Mago; 10 granchildern, Tyler, Ashlynn, Damien, Giovanni, Aiden, Annaliese, Savannah, Ezequiel, Aubriella and Achylles; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.