PITTSTON — Cheryl Ann Butchko, 51, of Pittston, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Born April 11, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Ralph William and Providence Grace (Scalzo) Butchko.

She is survived by her sisters, Tina Marie Argot and Rita Montemayor.

Cheryl graduated with two bachelor's degrees from the Pennsylvania State University and Bloomsberg University. Following her education she began her teaching career outside Woodbridge, Va.

Those who knew Cheryl knew she was generous with her time and resources for her friends and family. She was a true animal lover who attentively cared for her dogs and cats.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from Graziano's Funeral Home, Pittston. Calling hours are from 9 to service time. Pastor Robert Argot will officiate the 11 a.m. ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life.

For further information or to express your condolences to Cheryl's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralhome.com.

In keeping with Cheryl's animal-loving spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Cheryl's name to the Northern Chesapeake Sheltie Rescue, 205 Haynes Court, Abingdon, MD 21009.